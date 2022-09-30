Has Brock Lesnar acted in any movies? 

Brock Lesnar's imposing presence and achievements make him one of the best known personalities in the world of fighting. Whether it's his WWE run or his UFC stint, there is no denying his star power and drawing abilities.

Lesnar is blessed with all the tools required to become successful in the fighting industry, and boy has he used them well! His mic skills and screen presence are top class and lend him an aura that could be put to good use in movies and the like. The Beast is pretty much a household name, so fans will have no trouble recognizing him on the screen.

The former WWE Champion has been active in his line of work for many years, which means directors have had all the time in the world to approach him with scripts. If you want to know whether he has acted in any movies, read on for the answer.

Unfortunately, Brock Lesnar hasn't played a significant role in any film. However, he has made cameo appearances in three movies. In 2014, he appeared in True Giants as himself before going on to make an uncredited cameo in Foxcatcher that same year. The Conqueror then appeared as himself in 2016's Countdown, making a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo. Hey Hollywood, get your act together and give this man (sorry, beast) a good role!

Brock Lesnar's last WWE appearance

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE since his defeat to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam this year. He fought Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and had him dead to rights, but missed out on the victory thanks to the champion's pesky cousins and his former advocate Paul Heyman.

Lesnar wrestled Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam and was in the mood from the get-go. He drove a tractor to the ring, jumped off it to make his entrance, and even used the vehicle to uproot the ring. The Mayor of Suplex City gave fans a night to remember and wrapped up his run as Cowboy Brock in spectacular fashion.

We don't know when we will see The Beast in a WWE ring again. What we do know, however, is that when he does, someone is getting obliterated. Until then, we hope Lesnar enjoys his time away and gets some much-needed rest.

