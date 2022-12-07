Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock in WWE, is undoubtedly among the most well-known celebrities around the globe. He has inspired millions as a professional wrestler and a Hollywood actor.

The Great One showcases one of the best physiques in Hollywood. However, some fans naturally doubt the nature of his incredible shape. There has been a lot of speculation about his physique being enhanced by steroids.

So, has Dwayne Johnson ever taken steroids?

The answer is yes. The Rock publicly admitted to using steroids in an interview in 2009. Speaking to MTV while promoting his film Race to Witch Mountain, he revealed that he had tried steroids when he was a teenager.

"I tried it... Me and my buddies tried it back in the day when I was 18 or 19. Didn't know what we were doing," said Dwayne Johnson.

He has always stated that he has had a natural physique ever since. However, actors are known to hide the truth about whether they use steroids to enhance their bodies. This is to ensure that their fans are not encouraged to follow suit and take drugs to build muscles.

UFC veteran Joe Rogan recently claimed that Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock in WWE, is on steroids

Popular UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on the Hollywood megastar and the use of steroids.

While speaking on his podcast, Rogan claimed that the WWE Legend has been lying to his fans about steroid usage and should come clean soon. He believes that there is no chance that Johnson is completely natural.

"The Rock should come clean right now... I need to talk to you because The Rock’s been lying. There’s not a fu**ing chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as The Rock is, at 50? He’s so massive and he’s so different than he was when he was 30," said Joe Rogan.

While Joe Rogan is confident about his claims, we can never be sure.

As of now, WWE fans are expecting The Rock to return very soon to build a WrestleMania 39 feud with Roman Reigns. If The Great One does make a comeback for a match at WrestleMania Hollywood, the show just might end up as its greatest edition to date.

