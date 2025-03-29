Has John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes been replaced as the main event of WrestleMania 41? The truth about Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins revealed

The latest episode of SmackDown featured CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. The segment showcased the superstars signing the contract for their upcoming Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. During Punk's signing, Paul Heyman revealed that The Voice of the Voiceless has finally become a WrestleMania main-eventer.

Ad

So far, the planned main-event for WrestleMania 41 is John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This plan will not change following the latest episode of the blue show. However, this is for Night 2. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns will be the main-event for Night 1 at The Show of Shows.

This will mark two consecutive Night 1 main-events with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins battling each other. At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins teamed up to take on Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match for the main event.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Roman Reigns has ended the possibility of a Shield reunion

On SmackDown, Reigns and Rollins were in the ring at one point when CM Punk still hadn't arrived. The Visionary was trying to make his point by reminding The OTC what they had achieved together, but Reigns wasn't interested in any of that.

Roman told Seth that there was no "we" and the "we" The Visionary was speaking of has died. With this remark, Reigns ended the possibility of the former Shield members ever reuniting to bring back the glory days.

Ad

Furthermore, The OTC claimed that he had been pulling the company for years, and it was his show. He is the one who has done all the work to make WWE what it is today and is reponsible for making the product desirable for Netflix.

Fans are looking forward to this battle, especially since there is no championship at stake. It is pure rage between the three former champions, who will unleash their inner beasts at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback