Has rumored Cody Rhodes' aide wrestled in WWE before?

Cody Rhodes has been quite the lone superstar in the WWE since his return to the company. During his first stint in the WWE, he was backed up by many partners like Hardcore Holly, Ted DiBiase, and Goldust, to name a few. However, since his return to the promotion over the last two years, Rhodes has been a one-man army.

Over the weeks, The American Nightmare has had multiple run-ins with The Judgment Day. His feud is getting intense with Dominik Mysterio but, unfortunately, he gets outnumbered, thanks to Mami.

A couple of weeks ago, Dominik pulled a cheap shot over Rhodes after Ripley acted as a distraction for Mysterio. After that segment, Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi posted a tweet that sparked rumors of her returning to the WWE.

"Papa wont hit Mami... buy Mommy will," tweeted Brandi Rhodes.

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will. Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will.

For many that don't know, Brandi Rhodes was once an employee of the WWE. During her run, she was known as Eden Stiles and was an announcer for the company.

While Brandi has wrestled all over the world, she has never competed in Stamford-based company. WWE is the place where she met Cody Rhodes, and eventually, both got married.

WWE Superstar feels he doesn't get a chance to build his character like Cody Rhodes or other WWE superstars

Ricochet has been rising in the company for over half a decade. He joined NXT in 2018 and, within a few years, made it to the main roster winning titles. While he was widely applauded for his athletic ability, the former United States Champion feels he doesn't get much time to build on his character.

During the podcast of Mark Andrews' My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Ricochet threw light on this subject.

"Ricochet, he kind of gets a reset every time he comes out. So whether he lost in five minutes last week, people don’t really remember, because when he comes out, they just know they’re about to see something cool and so I think that’s like a good and bad thing for Ricochet because I don’t really get the opportunity, like for example, like a Seth [Rollins] or an AJ [Styles] or someone, a Cody [Rhodes] or someone." [H/T Post Wrestling]

While Ricochet is a talented superstar himself, it clearly shows how difficult it is to climb the ladder to reach a certain level with the audience and also win the confidence of Triple H and WWE Creative.

Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes have done it well, and It won't be far off before Ricochet reaches that level too.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes