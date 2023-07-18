Has Titus O'Neil retired from WWE?

WWE superstar Titus O'Neil is one of the most beloved wrestlers among fans and colleagues. While O'Neil did not win a world championship with the Stamford-based promotion, he created many iconic moments that will be remembered for a long time to come.

Currently, O'Neil is not seen competing in the ring. In fact, this week on RAW, the 46-year-old was present doing commentary for the red brand. This led to many questions about Titus potentially retiring from in-ring competition. The answer to such a question would be no.

Having wrestled last on November 9th, 2020, O'Neil is keen on making his return to the ring. Per reports, as of last year, Titus O'Neil has not hung up his boots yet. The WWE superstar also added that he will speak to WWE about his return when the time is right and assured fans that a return will happen.

O'Neil currently works with WWE in a backstage capacity. He is also a Global Ambassador for the Stamford-based promotion. His work over the years has earned O'Neil a lot of appreciation from wrestling fans around the world. It will be interesting to see how things work for him if he chooses to make a comeback.

What happened the last time Titus O'Neil wrestled?

Titus O'Neil has spent 14 years in WWE after signing with the Stamford-based company in 2009. While these years have been memorable, O'Neil has failed to win a major singles title. The most prestigious championship Titus won was the WWE Tag Team Championship he secured with Darren Young back in 2015.

However, the last time O'Neil wrestled on TV, he had the chance to win a major singles title which could have added a lot to his legacy. On the November 9th, 2020 episode of Monday Night RAW, O'Neil met Bobby Lashley in the middle of the ring for a match.

At the time, Lashley was the United States Champion, and the title was on the line when he faced Titus O'Neil. This was O'Neil's opportunity to win the title and erase the record of not winning a major championship in WWE. However, that could not happen.

In a match that did not even go beyond five minutes, Bobby Lashley beat O'Neil to comfortably retain his title. Since this match, the 46-year-old has yet to wrestle again. However, with the wrestler contemplating a return, it will be interesting to see if he can challenge for a title when he comes back.

