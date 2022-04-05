Has Tommaso Ciampa left WWE?

At the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver special on Saturday, April 2, Tommaso Ciampa lost to Tony D'Angelo in a one-on-one bout. Following the contest, 'The Blackheart' was embraced by WWE Executive Triple H on the entrance ramp.

The two-time NXT Champion has been a part of the brand since 2015, before officially signing with WWE in April 2016. He has been involved in a number of high-profile feuds, including the critically-acclaimed rivalry with Johnny Gargano.

His journey on NXT has also seen the former "Sicilian Psychopath" become a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion with Gargano, whilst also winning a number of NXT Awards, including Male Competitor of the Year for the year 2018.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful

#WWENXT Ciampa says this will be his last match at Stand and Deliver in NXT Ciampa says this will be his last match at Stand and Deliver in NXT 😥#WWENXT https://t.co/zbMaNfV4Jb

Leading into this Stand & Deliver against Tony D'Angelo, Ciampa disclosed that it would be his last match for the brand. Tommaso has been getting a taste of the main roster by appearing on both RAW and SmackDown in recent weeks.

So, has Tommaso Ciampa now left WWE following his Stand & Deliver match?

Ciampa will now look to find a home on the main roster, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has reported that he could well end up joining a new faction. It has been suggested that Tommaso's name has been put forward to join Edge's new stable, along with Damian Priest and another name speculated to be Rhea Ripley.

When did Tommaso Ciampa have his first televised WWE match?

Tigeer Has Come to The Bird App! 🐯 @BigTigerSports_ FUN FACT #6:

Before turning into the Blackhearted sociopath we know and love today, Tommaso Ciampa once wrestled Jamie Noble on a 2005 episode of Velocity. FUN FACT #6:Before turning into the Blackhearted sociopath we know and love today, Tommaso Ciampa once wrestled Jamie Noble on a 2005 episode of Velocity. https://t.co/Me6vpvvmQ3

The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time's first WWE televised match came in 2005 under the guise of Tommaso Whitney. The match was taped for Velocity, which was recorded prior to SmackDown.

The contest saw Tommaso face then-Cruiserweight star Jamie Noble in one-on-one action. Noble got the better of the young Ciampa in the two-minute, twenty-seven-second encounter, which took place in Springfield, Massachusetts, the home state of "The Blackheart."

Ciampa would go on to make a name for himself on the independent circuit, namely with Ring of Honor where he won the ROH Television Championship and the March Mayhem Tournament in 2012.

