Has Triple H quietly given up on top WWE stars' run as champions? Looking at potential hints

Triple H and the WWE creative team are finalizing the match card for the upcoming Bash in Berlin premium live event this Saturday, August 31. At the moment, five matches have been scheduled for the event, and the title will be on the line in three of them.

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens, Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton, and Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will defend their titles against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

Meanwhile, the singles titles in the Women's Division will not be defended, and the same goes for the Men's Tag Team Titles on RAW and SmackDown. World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are not on the match card for another Premium Live Event, raising doubts about Triple H's plan for them.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have yet to defend their titles on TV

The Judgment Day leaders became World Tag Team Champions in June when they defeated R-Truth and The Miz thanks to outside interference from the reigning Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan.

Two months later, they have defended their titles only on house shows, and it is unknown when they will have a title match on RAW or a PLE.

Title match against Sami Zayn and Jey Uso is yet to be scheduled

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have teased a feud with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for weeks but have yet to get a title opportunity.

The two superstars are set to become No.1 contenders for the titles, but Triple H and the creative team have not hinted at when this match will be scheduled.

Triple H and the creative team's focus is on Judgment Day's feud with the Terror Twins

Since becoming the Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are not focused on becoming fighting champions. Instead, they have shifted their attention to Judgment Day's feud with the Terror Twins.

JD and Finn turned on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, and their rivalry with The Terror Twins is far from over. Thus, it appears that Triple H doesn't have any plans for them as World Tag Team Champions, and the focus is on the faction's storyline with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

With that in mind, we should wait to see whether Triple H will change this after Bash in Berlin and whether Finn and JD will put their titles on the line soon.

