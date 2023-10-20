Has WWE already finalized Jade Cargill's first feud? Analyzing the clues

Since WWE signed Jade Cargill in late September, there has been plenty of hype surrounding her. But, until now, the WWE Universe has not witnessed the 31-year-old in action. Cargill has only made on-screen appearances on all three brands, leaving the fans confused about whom she will feud with.

However, this confusion may have an answer now. There is a huge possibility that Jade Cargill's first feud in WWE could come against Charlotte Flair. A potential feud between Flair and Cargill can be attributed to IYO SKY not being advertised for Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

Instead, the WWE Women's Champion will be performing at a live event on the same day. However, before that, she will defend her title against Charlotte Flair on SmackDown. Now, given the popularity of The Nature Girl, WWE won't leave her behind when they travel to Saudi Arabia for the premium live event. And since SKY is not advertised for Crown Jewel, one could only imagine who Flair would face as her next opponent after this week's SmackDown.

That is where Jade Cargill could come into play. The former AEW TBS Champion could indulge in a potential feud against the 14-time World Champion. While a rivalry between the two seems likely, it could also be a title match if Flair beats IYO SKY on SmackDown this week.

WWE Superstar has an eye on Jade Cargill

During her run in AEW, Jade Cargill was one of the most dominant superstars on the roster. Naturally, her dominance and win streak earned her quite a reputation in the world of wrestling. Hence, when Cargill made the switch to WWE, several superstars from the Stamford-based promotion expressed their desire to face her.

One such superstar who has kept an eye on Cargill is Lyra Valkyria. During a recent interaction with Busted Open Radio, Valkyria mentioned she would like to see Cargill join NXT. The 26-year-old superstar also expressed her desire to face the former TBS Champion.

Valkyria said:

"Yes [I’m hoping Jade Cargill lands in NXT]. Absolutely. I know there’s a lot of hype and people wondering where she’s gonna go but, if I win that championship, she’d be someone that I’d have my eye on and I would absolutely love to go up against." [H/T POST Wrestling]

While a match between Cargill and Valkyria would be good to watch, before that, the latter must focus on her upcoming NXT Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch at Halloween Havoc. If Valkyria is able to beat Becky, she could potentially defend her title against Cargill at some point.

Who do you think Jade Cargill's first opponent in WWE would be? Sound off in the comments section below!

