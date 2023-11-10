Has WWE already leaked Royal Rumble 2024 winner? Analysing the possibility

Royal Rumble 2024 is set to be one of the most anticipated Premium Live Events of WWE for the upcoming year. Each year, fans eagerly await this show, particularly for its traditional 30 Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, as the winners earn a shot at a title match at WrestleMania.

However, recent promotional activities by the company have led fans to believe that Cody Rhodes might emerge as the winner of next year's Men's Royal Rumble match, with the company seemingly hinting at the same.

This speculation gained traction following WWE's recent unveiling of their promotional poster for the road to WrestleMania 40, prominently featuring the American Nightmare for the events leading to WrestleMania 40.

For those unaware, Cody Rhodes had already won this year's Men's Royal Rumble match, granting him the opportunity to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed title at The Show of Shows, where he failed to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

However, despite the unfinished business, it is highly improbable that the company will make Rhodes the winner of the next year's Royal Rumble match again.

The potential reason behind this could be the concern that Rhodes winning another Rumble match back-to-back could elicit a negative reaction from fans, potentially contradicting WWE's current plans to position Cody as the company's primary protagonist.

Furthermore, it is important to note that a mere promotional poster does not necessarily indicate The American Nightmare winning the next year's Rumble match.

However, if WWE plans to stage another match between Roman and Cody at next year's Grandest Stage of Them All, the company might opt for an alternative strategy instead of having Cody win another Royal Rumble match.

Is WWE already planning a massive match for Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024?

As the Royal Rumble stands as one of the company's flagship events, the likelihood of Roman Reigns participating in the show remains high despite his absence from the early promotional posters. Also, it appears that the company may already have plans in place for the Tribal Chief, with AJ Styles emerging as a potential opponent.

This possibility for this clash at Royal Rumble 2024 arises from the uncertain status of the Undisputed Universal Champion following Crown Jewel 2023.

Furthermore, with AJ Styles expected to make his return on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, there is anticipation for him to seek vengeance against the Bloodline for their alleged backstage assault, which reportedly left the Phenomenal One hospitalized, as per the ongoing storyline.

Considering Reigns is not expected to compete before Royal Rumble 2024, a showdown between Reigns and Styles seems to be on the horizon for this highly anticipated event.

Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

