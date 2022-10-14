Has WWE Hall of Famer Kane officially retired?

Kane is one of the most iconic characters in WWE history, if not the most. Through his dark antics, he has given many memories and even sleepless nights to WWE Superstars and fans worldwide.

It has been a good number of years since fans saw the Hall of Famer wrestle inside the ring, especially since he became the mayor of Knox County. Speaking on Right View with Lara Trump, The Devil's Favorite Demon revealed his desire to make an in-ring comeback had gone down. He feels he won't be able to get up if he falls inside the squared circle.

"I don’t want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don’t know if I could get back up at this point," said Kane.

However, the Hall of Famer claimed he loves making sporadic appearances for the company.

I still do things occasionally. For instance, WWE recently had SummerSlam, which is WWE’s second biggest event of the year at Nashville at Nissan Stadium, where the Titans play, and I announced the attendance for the evening. It’s awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it. I mean, it’s one of the greatest shows on the planet, and that’s an experience that is unlike any other when you get out there in front of thousands of people and are just able to do something like that.”

Judging by the legend's recent comments, he is unlikely to compete inside the squared circle again.

Kane celebrated 25 years as a WWE Superstar in 2022

At Bad Blood in October 1997, Kane made his WWE debut by interfering in the Undertaker's match against Shawn Michaels inside Hell in a Cell. Since then, the former world champion has been a part of various iconic storylines.

Glenn Jacobs has also shown fans the variety he has as a performer. From playing a masked monster to appearing in comedic segments with Daniel Bryan in Team Hell No, Jacobs showed us there is nothing he cannot do. The Brothers of Destruction is one of the greatest teams in WWE and the wrestling industry as a whole.

As far as championship gold is concerned, he is a three-time world champion. The Big Red Machine is also a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion. In 2021, Kane cemented his legacy as was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Since retiring, Kane has entered the world of politics.

What are your favorite WWE moments involving The Big Red Machine?

