Has WWE made a major mistake with the current Women’s Championship storyline? They need to fix it at SummerSlam! 

Asuka may be a favorite among the WWE Universe, but is she the favorite to walk out of Ford Field on August 5th with the WWE Women's Championship?

The imminent triple threat clash between The Empress of Tomorrow, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam is guaranteed to be a show-stealer. However, the build-up to the contest has been less than stellar. Who is the babyface and heel of this story?

Whilst The EST was receiving audible boos from the live crowds in Puerto Rico and Saudi Arabia, WWE has presented her as the budding babyface looking to regain the title she held for a full calendar year.

Then there is Charlotte Flair, whose return was a welcome sight. However, after again being plunged straight into the title picture, The Queen has lost some of the goodwill she built at WrestleMania 39 in her blockbuster match with Rhea Ripley.

Does Charlotte Flair need her 15th world title win right now? Should the company put the title on Bianca Belair only two months after she dropped it? Should the Japanese sensation retain? Only one superstar gets the win, and it will come at the expense of the other two.

In all honesty, Asuka is the most deserving out of the three to walk out of Detroit with her title intact. However, the longest reigning women's champion of the modern era and the 14-time world champion may be too big of a threat for the Japanese star to overcome.

Mark Henry convinced WWE will book Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair following SummerSlam

On a recent episode of Busted Open, Mark Henry shared his thoughts on the current title scenario on WWE SmackDown.

The Hall of Famer believes that the money is on a first-ever feud between Flair and Belair, and there is no way the creative team will not capitalize on it:

"Bianca said it best: 'I was the longest tenured champion in the modern era, and it didn't take me to lose it 16 times,'" Henry said. "So, the battle of supremacy is between Charlotte and Bianca. That's where the money is. Everybody wants to see them. But how do you get there?"

The former World Heavyweight Champion concluded by calling The Empress an "interim champion" and that it's "sad" but inevitable.

Charlotte Flair last competed at SummerSlam two years ago at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. She defeated Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley in 13:05 to become the RAW Women's Champion.

