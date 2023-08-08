Has WWE teased a romantic storyline between Maxxine Dupri and 33-year-old superstar? Looking at the hints

WWE star Maxxine Dupri has recently been making waves on Monday Night RAW. From graduating from the Alpha Academy to registering her first singles victory on RAW, Dupri has been on quite the run. This week on the red brand, the 26-year-old found herself in the middle of an interesting segment once again.

WWE teased a romantic storyline between Durpi and Imperium star Ludwig Kaiser. After Chad Gable won a Fatal Four Way match to become the next challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship, Kaiser spoke to Maxxine Dupri backstage.

During the segment, the star mentioned that he had his eyes on Dupri for quite some time. He also told the 26-year-old she should not be with someone like Otis. This led to Dupri slapping Kaiser, who later turned to realize Otis was behind him. The latter then challenged the Imperium member to a match, which was won by Kaiser.

While the angle between Kaiser and Dupri might not be serious, there are chances WWE fans could be surprised. There is a possibility of Dupri being lured out of The Alpha Academy, or this week's segment could simply be Imperium's way of playing mind games. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how this story develops.

Maxxine Dupri credits Alpha Academy for her success

Considering RAW has top stars like Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley competing regularly, Dupri's rise has been captivating.

While the 26-year-old is known to be hardworking, she credited her success to The Alpha Academy. During her appearance on the Out of Character podcast, Maxxine Durpi said that she was grateful to be paired with talented people. She also labeled Otis to be hilarious.

“I’m just so thankful for anyone I get to work with and learn from. And I feel so blessed that I just keep getting paired with such talented people that just give me so much, so I’m really, really grateful for that. And I think the chemistry with them has honestly just been easy like it’s felt natural. Obviously Otis is hilarious you know, and I just like, I don’t know, I love playing into it and kind of going back to that whole momentary thing, I feel like I’m getting really getting to lean into that."

Considering how Dupri's popularity is on an upward trajectory, it will be interesting to see how WWE books the 26-year-old. The coming weeks on RAW will give fans a clear picture of whether the Stamford-based promotion is formulating an on-screen love triangle between Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Ludwig Kaiser.

