"He almost kills us!" – Wrestler recalls real-life incident with WWE legend The Undertaker

Former WCW and WWE talent Eddie Jackie recently disclosed details about an amusing encounter he once had with The Undertaker.

In the 1990s, The Undertaker trained at a Gold's Gym in St. Petersburg, Florida, after moving to the area. Jackie, a gym owner and wrestler, offered the WWE icon a free membership and asked for advice on how to progress in the wrestling industry.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Jackie said he gave The Undertaker a tape of his wrestling matches and repeatedly called him to receive feedback. One day, the WWE star pulled up in a Corvette and took Jackie out to lunch. Within seconds, they almost crashed into a school bus.

"It's the most comical thing you've ever seen," Jackie said. "There's no way we can fit in Corvettes. Right as we pull out of the parking lot, he almost kills us! He pulls right in front of a school bus. The school bus almost destroyed us. I thought I ended my life! He had to put the gas on. We literally went from five miles an hour to probably like 60 miles an hour in two seconds. I mean, it was crazy!" [34:12 – 34:35]

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, was one of wrestling's biggest stars at the time. As a widely respected locker room leader, he had enough backstage power to recommend up-and-coming talents to WWE management.

What happened during Eddie Jackie and The Undertaker's meeting?

In addition to weekly television shows, WWE holds untelevised live events across America multiple times per month.

Eddie Jackie said The Undertaker told him he could wrestle at a show in Tampa, Florida, when WWE next visited the city:

"He took me out to sushi, we had sushi, we talked about a lot of stuff, and then at the very end of the lunch he goes, 'Hey, when the show comes to Tampa for a house show, I'm gonna put you on a dark match. Find an opponent. Get an opponent.'" [34:36 – 34:53]

Jackie faced Leroy Howard, aka Navy Seal, at the event. However, he felt like he blew the opportunity after failing to listen to an instruction from Vince McMahon's right-hand man Pat Patterson. The Canadian told Jackie not to wrestle outside the ring, but the former WCW talent ignored him and did it anyway.

What is your favorite Undertaker story? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches