"He was the best big guy that I'd seen in the ring" - Mike Knox on former WWE Champion [Exclusive]

In a recent interview with SK Wrestling, Mike Knox opened up about his experience working with the Big Show during their time in ECW. This was after WWE had bought out ECW and was trying to establish it as a third brand.

On SK Wrestling's UnSKripted, Mike Knox spoke about his experience working with WWE legend the Big Show in ECW. Knox said that Big Show was the most talented big man he had worked with and put over his work ethic.

"Big Show, everybody used to give him c**p about not working hard. When he was at ECW, I couldn't believe it, the caliber of matches he had every night, you know what I mean? And it wasn't always with Kurt Angle or Bobby Lashley. He was having these matches with Sabu and those original guys whose thinking in the ring was far different than the WWE guys and that old school mentality. Especially the giant mentality.

"He was the best big guy that I'd seen in the ring, that I was personally in there with, you know what I mean? He's big, he's fast, he hits hard but he doesn't kill you, he knows what he's doing, he can hear the crowd. He'd been doing it for so many years but I'd never seen him at a level when he was doing that in ECW every single night. It didn't matter if it was house shows in front of a thousand people, it didn't matter if it was TV tapings, it didn't matter if it was a little rinky-dink 300 people show. At the end of the night he's bleeding, he's through tables, he's had a 20-30 minute battle.

Mike Knox featured on RAW, SmackDown, and ECW

Mike Knox made his WWE debut in the ECW brand in 2006. He later went on to wrestle on both RAW and SmackDown before his release in 2010. Knox also had a memorable run in TNA Wrestling, where he was a part of Aces and Eights.

During UnSKripted, Mike Knox was also asked if he would be interested in wrestling for AEW. Knox said that his body might not be able take the fast-paced style of the promotion at this stage. However, he is open to wrestling in IMPACT in the future.

