"He is in the same boat as Karrion Kross" - WWE urged to work on unimpressive former world champion (Exclusive)

As WWE possesses an insanely deep roster, a handful of talented wrestlers won't always have the desired impression on the audience. During this week's episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell urged WWE to pay more attention to Braun Strowman, who he felt was in the same predicament as Karrion Kross.

Strowman and Kross are among the superstars who've returned under Triple H's regime. However, they've visibly lost the momentum they had back during their reintroduction to the main roster.

While Braun Strowman has moved on to a tag team with Ricochet, Karrion Kross has recently been engaged in a rather underwhelming angle with Rey Mysterio.

On paper, Strowman has better credentials than Kross as the former Wyatt Family member has won four titles in WWE, including the Universal Championship.

Strowman's return was initially seen as WWE strengthening the main event picture. However, he's not been consistently impressive since his comeback, as Dutch Mantell noted below:

"I thought the finish was pretty good, but again, Strowman is another one they really got to work on because remember when they were pushing him up against Gunther for a while?" [25:50 - 26:00]

The legendary manager explained that some talents might not be cut out for the big TV spots and wondered whether Kross and Strowman belonged in the same category.

It has been proven that good booking can change a superstar's fortunes in WWE, and the SmackDown stars could also experience a resurgence with the proper creative backing.

Mantell continued:

"That disappeared, so I think he is in the same boat as Karrion Kross, to tell you the truth. They kind of got him up there and then [downfall]. And this is like how water reacts; it finds its own level; now these guys, we're seeing what they are right now." [26:01 -26:40]

What happened with Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown?

The latest episode of the blue brand featured multiple high-stakes matches, with the show being headlined by a massive fatal four-way to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Karrion Kross competed in the main event showdown. While he couldn't stop Madcap Moss from winning the bout, The Doom Walker expectedly advanced his storyline with Rey Mysterio, who was one of the four contestants.

As for Braun Strowman, The Monster of all Monsters, alongside his partner Ricochet, challenged The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The babyfaces put up a good fight but, unsurprisingly, weren't able to dethrone The Usos in a pretty solid title match.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's opinion of Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please give a H/T credit to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Poll : 0 votes