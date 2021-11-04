"He was my childhood hero" - Big E reveals that he pushed for a match against WWE legend at Crown Jewel 2021

Big E has been the WWE Champion since September of 2021, and thus far he has proven to be a popular champion.

As the second world titleholder from The New Day, Big E has truly broken out on his own, with long-term singles stardom the goal.

So far, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins have lined up for the big man. At Crown Jewel 2021, he retained the WWE title against Drew McIntyre in an epic match.

Speaking to Sportsnet, Big E revealed that he pushed management for a match against Goldberg at Crown Jewel, but it didn't happen:

"We’ve been in a top act in many ways (with the New Day) but there are so many singles matchups out there that are fresh for me. I was trying to make some noise for this Goldberg match at Crown Jewel, but that clearly (didn’t happen). It would have been really full circle. He was my childhood hero and idol, and I’ve spoken effusively about that."

Big E proceeded to say that he was glad he had the opportunity to face Drew McIntyre and wants to rack up more big names on his list of WWE title defenses. He said that he hopes his title reign is a long one and he wants to see really talented men who haven't had opportunities before getting them.

As for his match against Goldberg? It's always a possibility.

While Goldberg revealed that his WWE contract is for only two matches a year, Crown Jewel proved to be an extension of it, and he defeated Bobby Lashley in arguably one of his best WWE matches to date.

Goldberg has stated earlier this year that it would be "really cool" to step into the ring with Big E.

Is Big E destined for a long WWE Championship reign?

It's going to be interesting to see how WWE handles Big E's first World Championship reign. When he was split from Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods in the 2020 WWE Draft, it was clear that singles stardom was the path for him.

After an Intercontinental title reign and a Money in the Bank win later, he set himself up to dethrone Bobby Lashley and win his first of potentially many World titles in WWE.

Hopefully, Big E enjoys a long title reign and establishes himself as one of WWE's top stars for the present and future.

