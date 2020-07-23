WWE Superstar Randy Orton taking shots at NXT is common these days. His previous comments also led to a social media altercation with NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa. But someone else on the Black and Gold brand thinks that Randy Orton is 'funny'.

In a recent interview with ProWrestlingSheet.com's Ryan Satin, WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross was asked about Randy Orton taking a dig at his brand. The Viper had previously trolled the NXT roster for excessive 'leg-slaps' and brought that up once again in the last couple of days.

Frickin old timers and there stupid advice. Hey how’s your leg slap technique? I know some people that know some people down in NxT. Could put in a word. https://t.co/441GKqaMux — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 21, 2020

When asked to comment on Randy Orton's jibe at NXT, Kross said that he finds the RAW Superstar has a great sense of humour. He also went on to reveal how he usually deals with anything that he reads on social media.

Here's what Karrion Kross had to say:

"Well, here's the thing. He's funny. He's actually funny. I think he's funny. I find the things that he says funny. I've never met him before, but I'm assuming he probably has a great sense of humour, and on social media, when I'm reading something, and I learned this years ago, I do my absolute best not to attach my own personal context to what I'm reading. That can happen in text messages."

"That can happen on social media. And I think what happens sometimes is, people's comprehension of something that is written, the context of it just takes on a life of its own. And, who's to say, there may have been absolutely nothing malicious about what he said. I don't know. It's a jab. Yeah, of course, you can see that. But whether it was malicious or not, I would have no idea. So I just wouldn't assume that it is."

Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level. https://t.co/c2ECCKL44f — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020

What's next for Karrion Kross and Randy Orton in WWE?

It was recently reported that Randy Orton pitched an idea to work with Tommaso Ciampa or Adam Cole. However, the creative rejected it, and the script was reportedly 'torn and rewritten'. He is now rumoured to face Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, and their feud is set to begin soon on RAW.

As for Karrion Kross, NXT has teased a possible feud between him and NXT Champion Keith Lee. But the creative would like to take their time with this booking. But before that, he has another challenge in his way. Karrion Kross is set to lock horns with Dominick Dijakovic this week on NXT.