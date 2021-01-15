"He just went along with everything!" - Former WWE writer recalls Vince McMahon's trust in creative during Attitude Era

Vince Russo has outlined the trust Vince McMahon held in him and other members of WWE's creative team during the Attitude Era.

In the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Off the SKript with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE writer described how things were going so well for WWE during the late nineties that the WWE Chairman went along with virtually every idea presented to him.

"Man, I’m telling you Chris, because the numbers were going in the direction they were, it got to the point that he had such trust in us. Like, bro, I’m telling you, he just went along with everything! Because it was working!... But bro, especially by the time… I started writing for him I think March of 97, so bro, by the time we’re talking about the January of 99, I’ve absolutely got his trust now. So, when me and Ed are laying something out to him, bro, 99.9% of the time he’s going with it." Said Russo.

The Attitude Era is recognised as a particularly profitable time for WWE, thanks to the emergence of stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and others. This was also thanks to many of the more outlandish ideas WWE creative and Vince Russo produced during this time.

Vince Russo compares Vince McMahon to Tony Khan

In a discussion with SK Wrestling's @chrisprolific, @THEVinceRusso revealed that he accidentally encouraged Vince McMahon to change the winner of a Royal Rumble match.

Vince Russo also highlighted what he believed to be a key difference between Vince McMahon and All Elite Wrestling owner and promoter Tony Khan.

"That was the great thing about Vince when we were working with him bro, it didn’t have to be his idea, he wasn’t that kind of a guy. You hear Tony Khan all the time, like “Oh yeah, this was my idea!” or “Oh yeah, I put this tag team together” or “Oh yeah, I called this guy.” Vince was not like that. It never had to be Vince’s idea."

You can watch the full clip between Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone at the link below:

