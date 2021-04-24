"He was more like a father figure" - Kurt Angle says AEW star treated him the best backstage

Kurt Angle recently returned for another episode of his podcast. As always, the WWE Hall of Famer answered a selection of questions about his career.

Professional wrestling can often be an unforgiving world for wrestlers, and creating backstage relationships can be a tricky task. Luckily, Kurt Angle was blessed to have been treated well backstage in the WWE, but who treated him best?

Kurt Angle opened up on the topic during the latest edition of 'Ask Kurt Anything' on AdFreeShows.com. The Olympic gold medalist was quick to name Paul Wight, fka The Big Show.

"He is one of the nicest guys in the world" - Kurt Angle

Angle revealed that even though Wight is three years younger than him, the AEW star was like a "grandpa" behind the scenes. Kurt Angle recalled that Paul Wight took great care of the talent and was the go-to guy for the best advice.

Despite having such a physically imposing frame, Paul Wight is a loving and generous human being, and Angle is grateful to have had a colleague like Big Show in the WWE. Angle said:

"Big Show. He was, you know, even though he is a couple of years younger to me, he was more like a father figure. The Big Show was, he was like your grandpa. You'd listen to him. He had great advice. He took care of you, he drove you around, made sure you are okay. A very caring individual. For as big and badass as he is, he is one of the nicest guys in the world. Just incredibly generous."

Paul Wight joined AEW in February this year. He has since been at the forefront of AEW Dark: Elevation, the company's latest YouTube offering. The former WWE Champion has also taken up commentary duties on Monday nights. He has done an impressive job during the five episodes that have aired thus far.

Kurt Angle's comments about Paul Wight prove why the giant star is a rewarding signing for AEW. The 49-year-old Wight is an ideal mentor for several up-and-coming talents in All Elite Wrestling, most of whom get featured on Dark.

Paul Wight is also expected to wrestle in an AEW ring soon. The future looks incredibly bright for the respected veteran.

