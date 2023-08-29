Before becoming the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H had an illustrious career as an in-ring superstar. He is a former 14-time World Champion in the company. One of those reigns came after he defeated Goldberg for the World title in a triple-threat match also involving Kane.

The three men faced each other at Armaggedon 2003. The PPV's main event showcased a Triple Threat showdown vying for the World Heavyweight Championship, featuring Kane, Triple H, and reigning champion Goldberg. Emerging victorious, The Game secured both the match and the World Heavyweight Championship by pinning Goldberg after a chokeslam delivered by Kane.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about when the former Universal Champion threw tables and chairs backstage. He revealed that Goldberg made a mistake by throwing a fir after the match as he was made to lose. While WWE tried to protect him by having him lose in a triple threat, he did not see it that way. The Hall of Famer apologized to Vince McMahon the next day:

''I don't know what else you could have done, I mean seriously being facetious of that other, but uh, I thought he did the right thing there. He made a big mistake, and along with that big mistake needs to come a big apology, and to never ever allow it to happen again,'' said JR [2:11-2:14]

Jim Ross on why Triple H's success in WWE is well-earned

Many fans also felt that The Game beating Goldberg for the World Championship severely affected the former 4-time World Heavyweight Champion's status in WWE and thought it resulted from backstage politics. Jim Ross has also spoken about the amount of flack that Triple H got. However, he felt that The Game earned every bit of his success:

“People get p****ed at Triple H because they’re jealous and because of who he married, maybe they believe that he would not have been such a success if he had not married the boss’s daughter. I totally disagree with that.”

Goldberg left WWE after WrestleMania 20 as he wasn't happy during his first stint with the company. However, he had a longer run after he returned in 2016 and had some memorable matches against Brock Lesnar.

