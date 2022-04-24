"He makes work so much fun"- Randy Orton on his close friendship with current WWE Superstar

It's been two decades since Randy Orton made his WWE debut in 2002. The company is celebrating his anniversary with the hashtag #OrtonWeek.

As part of this anniversary, the company recently released a video on their YouTube page. The former world champion is seen reacting to several of his career's most significant moments in the clip.

When talking about his recent pairing with Riddle on Monday Night RAW, The Viper was able to open up about how the star has made his job so much more fun.

"It's no secret to the WWE Universe that I'm having a lot of fun in the ring right now and that's greatly due to the fact that my partner is a lot of fun to be around. He's reinvigorated my love for being out in that ring and I think it's because he makes work so much fun. Being with Riddle, it kind of lets me take the guard down, I'm reacting or like I wanna react instead of trying to be always serious." - (12:30-13:06)

Randy Orton and Riddle are the current RAW Tag Team Champions. It's become common knowledge that Orton himself asked to work with Riddle ahead of their tag team run.

Randy Orton and Riddle will challenge The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash

RK-Bro and The Usos have been embroiled in a feud on WWE TV over the past few weeks after Roman Reigns sent his cousins to RAW to push for a Unification match.

Randy Orton accepted the match, and the two teams will now battle it out at WrestleMania Backlash for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship.

It was also announced this past week on SmackDown that Orton will be on hand to celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE this week on RAW. Orton originally made his debut on April 25th, 2002, in a match against Hardcore Holly on SmackDown.

What do you think the greatest moment of Randy Orton's career has been? Have your say in the comments section below.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh