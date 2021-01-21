"He is phenomenal" - The Undertaker reveals what Vince McMahon loves the most

The Undertaker was recently a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience. During the conversation, The Phenom briefly discussed bodybuilding, and its influence on WWE personnel.

'Taker also spoke about how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon loves to keep himself fit even at the age of 75. Much to Rogan's surprise, the UFC color commentator was quite surprised in seeing the shape McMahon is in even in his mid-70s.

While The Undertaker mentioned that Braun Strowman is possibly the biggest Superstar in WWE today, The Deadman also discussed Vince McMahon's love for bodybuilding.

The Phenom noted that McMahon loves working out and pointed out how his mother, Vicky Askew, is still playing Tennis in her 90's. Undertaker even added that on certain days, McMahon would call the WWE legend only to find out if he did his workout or not.

"He is 75. That guy, that's what he does. His love is working out. He is phenomenal, man. His mom is 99 and is still playing Tennis in her 90s. That's his trainer there [While seeing an image of Vince McMahon working out]. He's the one guy, he will call me out of the clear blue and be 'Hey, you workout today?'."

The Undertaker describes Vince McMahon as a "workhorse"

'Taker further praised Vince McMahon for his love towards working out and his passion towards WWE, as well. Undertaker labeled the WWE Chairman as a "workhorse" and concluded by stating that his passion is his company and workout.

"He is a workhorse. His company and working out, that's his love man. That's his passion."- added The Undertaker.

It is no surprise that The Undertaker has always had a great relationship with Vince McMahon. The two men have been incredibly close to each other backstage, and The Deadman has been one of the most loyal Superstars to the WWE Chairman.

At Survivor Series 2020, The Undertaker finally announced his retirement from professional wrestling and walked away from the business after committing 30 years of his life to it.