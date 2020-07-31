'I forgot, he's done, he's finished' - Booker T talks about the future of Big E and Xavier Woods

Booker T touched upon the possibility of a singles run for Big E and Xavier Woods while speaking on his podcast - Hall of Fame. The Hall of Famer said that it is time for Big E to 'cash his ticket' as a singles Superstar and go on to become a World Champion.

Booker T stated that the clock is ticking for Xavier Woods and Big E to have a solid singles run. However, he added that Xavier Woods is done, possibly talking about his injury that has shelved him for now.

The 6-time World Champion believes that The New Day has run its course and it is time for the Superstars to find their paths as singles Superstars now.

"Well, it has got to be close to the end. I mean they've had a hell of a run. They can't run this thing forever. I don't think The New Day want to say 20 time WWE World Tag Team Champions. I think they think that was old after a period of time and then after you had that success in tag team you want to explore," Booker stated. "You want to see if you could actually go out there and do in the singles ranks.'' (H/t: WrestlingInc)

Booker T on Xavier Woods and Big E

Booker T went on to add that the time is ticking Big E and Xavier Woods. While Kofi Kingston has already had a run as the WWE Champion, Booker T said Big E should follow the same path.

"Time is running out on Big E. Time is running out on Xavier. Xavier I forgot, he's done, he's finished. Big E still has some time left to go out there and cash his ticket. Go out there and stake his claim as far as his legacy and perhaps become the World Heavyweight Champion. There's nothing like becoming the World Heavyweight Champion."

WWE hinted at a singles run for Big E on last week's SmackDown. Kofi Kingston told Big E that he will be out for the next 6 weeks and it is Big E's time to shine and go at it alone.