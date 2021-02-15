"He straight up just gave me a deal" - Kurt Angle recalls his first meeting with Vince McMahon

Kurt Angle recently recalled how he was offered a contract right away when he first met Vince McMahon. He spoke about the whole experience and how he felt like a VIP throughout the whole process.

Kurt Angle is a former professional wrestler who had a 24-year career in the business. During his time as a wrestler, he worked for a number of promotions including WWE, TNA, AAA, and NJPW. Angle's achievements were recognized back in 2017 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Kurt Angle discussed his first meeting with Vince McMahon on his podcast The Kurt Angle Show. He remembered the moments leading up to the meeting and how he received the full VIP treatment. Angle was given a contract the moment he met McMahon. Ultimately, the star didn't accept Vince McMahon's initial offer.

"I didn't know what I was getting into. Going up there and them giving me the who limo treatment and first-class air fare and treating me like an important person. It was pretty cool. Going to Vince's office to talk to him was a bit overwhelming. I knew of him, I knew who he was and what he has accomplished in his life. He straight up just gave me a deal, ten year deal. "This is what it is. This is what you're gonna get. Take it or leave it." I asked him if I could talk to my agent first before I decide and Vince said okay that's fine. The meeting was relatively short. I told him I was interested, but I didn't know if I was gonna sign there or not."

Kurt Angle joined the company later on and signed a training contract, before making his televised debut at Survivor Series in a match against Shawn Stasiak back in 1998.

Kurt Angle initially received a multi-million dollar contract offer from WWE

Kurt Angle was offered a contract almost immediately after meeting Vince McMahon. The contract in question was a five million dollar deal for the next ten years ($500,000 per year). Kurt Angle, unfortunately, turned down the multi-million dollar deal.

The Wrestling Machine would later join the company on a training contract which had him earning around 50,000 dollars a year. Kurt Angle described the experience of seeing the contract take such a fall as "humbling."

Of course, as time progressed and Kurt Angle became a more prominent figure in the business, his contract offers became better as well. Angle retired back in 2019, ending a stellar in-ring career.