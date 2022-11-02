"He didn't want to be there" – When Brock Lesnar's former opponent had major issues with their WWE match

It is well known that Brock Lesnar does what he wants when he wants. The man himself once said on Steve Austin's WWE Network podcast that he views wrestling as a job where he simply "clocks in" and "clocks out."

In 2016, that quote summed up Lesnar's alleged approach to his WrestleMania 32 encounter with Jon Moxley, formerly known as WWE's Dean Ambrose. On paper, the No Holds Barred Street Fight appeared to be a Match of the Night contender. In reality, it was hugely underwhelming.

After leaving WWE in 2019, Moxley told PW Torch's Wade Keller that Lesnar had little interest in their storyline:

"I think he truly thought he was just doing me a favor. [Lesnar thought] me being in the ring with him was enough to do awesome things for me. I think that's what he thought. He didn't want to be there."

Lesnar won the 13-minute match after launching the former Shield member onto a pile of steel chairs with an F5. Despite being one of WWE's biggest fan favorites, Moxley's unhinged Dean Ambrose character never looked like a serious threat to his larger opponent.

Jon Moxley also discussed Brock Lesnar with Steve Austin

On a 2016 episode of Steve Austin's former WWE Network show, The Stone Cold Podcast, Jon Moxley gave more details about Brock Lesnar's behind-the-scenes attitude.

The AEW star claimed he was "met with laziness" by the one-time UFC Heavyweight Champion when he tried to discuss their match:

"Artistically, Brock didn't wanna do anything, to be perfectly honest," Moxley said. "Brock's gonna Brock. He's all about Brock. I had a vision for that match to be the craziest thing imaginable. I was trying to pitch everything to everybody and had every idea. I put so much effort in and so much work in, and other people did too, and I was met with laziness."

Moxley had several ideas in mind, including a spot where he would have blinded Lesnar at the start of the match with pepper spray. He also wanted to lose via several elbows to the head, much like Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2016, but the suggestion was rejected.

