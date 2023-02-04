"He will be a Universal Champion" - Triple H's close friend makes massive claim about 40-year-old WWE star

While Roman Reigns still rules over WWE as its undisputed world champion, the roster has many talents capable enough to carry the company's most prestigious prize. During the latest episode of his podcast, 'Road Dogg,' Brian James said he foresees Damian Priest being a future Universal Champion.

The man formerly known as "Punishment Martinez" has been signed to WWE since 2018 and has had one reign each with the United States and NXT North American titles. Damian Priest has garnered a lot of momentum since joining the Judgment Day faction, which has been one of the top acts on Monday Night RAW in recent months.

While each member of the heel stable has managed to make a name for themselves, Road Dogg feels Damian Priest still stands out from the pack and looks like a legitimate top guy.

The tag team legend, who is currently WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events and one of Triple H's close aides, tipped Priest to have a bright future in the promotion as a singles superstar.

Road Dogg believed Priest had the potential to be the world champion, as you can view below on this week's Oh...You Didn't Know? podcast:

"I'll tell you who has really impressed me the most; lately, it's Damian Priest. I think I've said it before, actually, on here, but he has come so far. But think about the people that Damian Priest is surrounded by, Finn Balor, Rhea, and Dom. And he is even in that group, stepping out and shining. And so, big things, I predict he will be a Universal Champion one day." [33:00 onwards]

He has got the most heat than anybody in the company right now: Road Dogg on WWE RAW's Dominik Mysterio

It might have taken some time, but Rey Mysterio's son is finally looking like he belongs in the WWE. Dominik Mysterio has become an incredibly annoying heel since his brief stint in prison, and the crowd reactions also show that he's getting over as a heel.

Road Dogg had special praise for the 25-year-old star as he admitted Dom had more heat than most guys on the roster.

Brian James has kept a close watch on the house show reports and stated that Dominik has made undeniable progress as a performer after associating himself with Judgment Day.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"Even in that group of, look, Dom, you say what you want about Dominik Mysterio, he has got the most heat than anybody in the company right now. I've seen the live events and reports, so I know. He is actually coming into his own in the in-ring stuff too. Really hanging out with the right crowd. That's for damn sure, and doing the right things."

Have you enjoyed watching Dominik's evolution in WWE? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

Please embed the video and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any quotes from the article.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 3701 votes