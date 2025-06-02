Heartbreaking split; Judgment Day tribute? 6 bold predictions for WWE RAW (June 2, 2025)

This week's episode of RAW will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There are two scheduled matches for June 2, both of which are Triple Threat qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank event.

Stephanie Vaquer has officially joined RAW and will face Ivy Nile and Liv Morgan for the final spot in the Women's MITB ladder match. On the other hand, CM Punk vs. AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano will determine the last participant in the Men's MITB Ladder Match.

Let's look at six bold predictions for Monday's episode of RAW.

#6. Rusev and Sheamus might get into a brawl

Last week on RAW, Rusev made quick work of Akira Tozawa and put him in a lot of pain. Sheamus made the save and stared down his former League of Nations comrade. It didn't lead to anything, but a brawl between The Redeemer and The Celtic Warrior is coming.

Rusev has been unstoppable since returning to WWE, dominating both members of Alpha Academy. He gets his first test in Sheamus, who likely gets into a confrontation with Rusev, which turns into an all-out brawl that will need all the security Adam Pearce can hire.

#5. A-Town Down Under potentially splits after losing to returning Tag Team

A-Town Down Under. (Photo: WWE.com)

The split between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller has been teased for more than a year now. A-Town Down Under has run its course, and a separation is necessary at this point. It's unclear why Triple H hasn't pulled the trigger just yet, but Theory has been receiving babyface reactions recently.

A-Town Down Under lost to the returning New Catch Republic on Main Event last Saturday, which could happen again this Monday on RAW. Theory and Waller likely lose, leading to the Aussie star gaslighting his partner that it's his fault. Theory finally snaps and beats up his loudmouth soon-to-be-ex-partner.

#4. Michael Cole likely to get clowned by Pat McAfee

Expand Tweet

On the May 19 episode of RAW, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole made a bet regarding the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. McAfee, who played for the Indianapolis Colts and is still based in Indiana, bet that the Pacers would win.

Cole, who was born and raised in New York, picked the Knicks to win. If the Pacers lost, McAfee would wear a suit, but if the Knicks lost, Cole would have to wear a tank top. Well, the Pacers advanced to the NBA Finals and eliminated the Knicks in six games.

That means Cole is expected to uphold his end of the bargain and wear a tank top on Monday. If that happens, McAfee will surely clown his best friend the entire night on commentary.

#3. Judgment Day could pay tribute to Carlito

JD McDonagh, Carlito, and Dominik Mysterio. (Photo: WWE.com)

Carlito announced on Sunday that his contract is set to expire in two weeks, and WWE has decided not to renew it. It's unclear whether Carlito will receive a proper send-off in the next two weeks and be featured on television or simply vanish from Judgment Day.

The second scenario is more likely, so it won't be surprising if the group pays tribute to Carlito. JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio could wear different Carlito shirts, while Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan will have an apple in their hands.

#2. Stephanie Vaquer might win her MITB qualifying match

RAW general manager Adam Pearce announced on Friday that Stephanie Vaquer is the latest signing of the red brand. Vaquer will make her official debut as a RAW star on Monday, battling Ivy Nile and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat qualifying match for the women's Money in the Bank.

Based on Roxanne Perez and Giulia qualifying for MITB, La Primera likely wins her qualifying match and joins her fellow former NXT Women's Champion in the ladder match. WWE seems focused on pushing the next generation of stars, with Vaquer among the most popular at the moment.

#1. CM Punk possibly getting screwed by Seth Rollins, allowing AJ Styles MITB qualification

CM Punk (Photo: WWE.com)

The likely main event of RAW tonight is CM Punk vs. AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano to determine the final participant of the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Punk made his presence felt last week when he attacked Seth Rollins after winning his own Triple Threat qualifying match against Sami Zayn and Finn Balor.

Rollins likely wants payback, so it won't be shocking to see him screw Punk out of the MITB spot. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker could take out The Second City Saint, allowing Styles to beat El Grande Americano.

