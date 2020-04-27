Heath Slater gives update on his post-WWE name

Heath Slater

Heath Slater does not yet know what he will be called after leaving WWE, but he has suggested that he might simply go by the name “Heath”.

The four-time Tag Team Champion received his release earlier this month after three years in WWE's developmental system and 10 years as a member of the company's main roster.

Speaking on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, Slater hinted that he could use some “trickery” to keep his WWE surname, or he might stick with his real first name.

“Heath is my real name. There’s some trickery that we can do, but then again, I don’t know, I might just want to go by just Heath… Pyro's coming off, I’m walking down, slapping hands. I can see it.”

Please credit Chasing Glory and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use these quotes.

Heath Slater’s WWE career

The first notable Heath Slater moment in WWE came in June 2010 when he joined forces with the rest of The Nexus to attack John Cena on an episode of RAW.

As the years went on, he became involved in multiple factions, including The Corre, 3MB and The Social Outcasts, while he formed a tag team with Rhyno in 2016.

His final WWE match ended in a defeat against Daniel Bryan on SmackDown in February 2020.