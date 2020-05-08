Heath Slater reveals Vince McMahon's hilarious reaction to 'I got kids' catchphrase

Heath Slater and Vince McMahon

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Heath Slater opened up on the origin of his famous 'I got kids' catchphrase from his promo with Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar.

Heath Slater revealed that he had, in fact, forgotten the lines of his original script and had to come up with something on the spot. (H/T WrestleZone)

“Brother, I literally had a promo with Brock and halfway through the promo cause it was one of those interaction ones, me and Paul [Heyman] going back and forth, I just forgot my next line.”

“When you’re out there, with all the written promos most of the time, it’s like you forget you know, cause it’s not really you saying it so I just turned into me out there. It’s like, ‘Man, I got kids!’ I guess Vince heard that and was like, ‘That sounds obnoxious, but I love it!'”

“That was my very first ever singles tee shirt,” he said.

Heath Slater released as COVID-19 forces budget cuts

On 15th April 2020, WWE released/furloughed over 30 in-ring and backstage personnel as a budget-cutting measure due to restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several top Superstars including Heath Slater, Rusev, Kurt Angle, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Lio Rush, among many others.

Heath Slater signed a contract with WWE way back in 2006 and was a part of the company's developmental territory FCW. After being a part of the first season of NXT, Heath Slater made one of the most memorable debuts in WWE history as a part of the Nexus. After that, he was a part of other factions like The Corre, 3MB, and Social Outcasts.

A former four-time Tag Team Champion, Slater had his last match in WWE match against Daniel Bryan in February 2020 before he was released.