Heath Slater says WWE wanted to reunite faction after 10 years

Heath Slater recently disclosed details about WWE's higher-ups canceling plans to revive The Nexus in 2020.

The villainous faction initially consisted of Slater, Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, David Otunga, Justin Gabriel, Michael Tarver, Skip Sheffield (aka Ryback), and Wade Barrett. In 2010, the former NXT talents destroyed the ring in a memorable debut segment on RAW. Despite showing potential, the group disbanded within a few months.

Slater revealed in a WSI interview that The Nexus was supposed to invade an NXT TakeOver show in 2020. The idea was nixed due to several superstars being under contract with other companies:

"We were supposed to be at whatever that NXT was," Slater said. "You know how they do the NXT before the WrestleMania? Whatever the big blow-off show for NXT is, we were supposed to be front row. We all show up, they're looking like, 'What the hell's happening?' and then we pretty much do what we did in 2010, but it didn't happen." [1:21 – 1:48]

At the time, Bryan was the only former Nexus member who featured regularly on WWE television. Slater received his release from the company in April 2020 as a cost-cutting measue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heath Slater recalls WWE canceling The Nexus' documentary

A WWE Network special about The Nexus was supposed to air on the 10th anniversary of the stable's RAW debut. The documentary was even advertised on WWE's social media accounts, but it never premiered.

Heath Slater said the show did not air because WWE could only contact Darren Young and Wade Barrett for interviews:

"Maybe DB [Daniel Bryan] was supposed to be in it too because he was still with WWE. Maybe, I forget. Anyway, they wanted to do a documentary pretty much saying NXT is Nexus, oh wow, awesome, crazy, but it never got to come out." [0:59 – 1:16]

The Nexus' short-lived WWE run is widely viewed as a disappointment. Many fans believe the group never recovered after losing to John Cena's Team WWE in a seven-on-seven elimination match at SummerSlam 2010.

