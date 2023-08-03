Heel turn after 300 days, massive pre-SummerSlam brawl - 4 possible finishes for LA Knight vs. Sheamus on WWE SmackDown

The next episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday is the last obstacle en route to SummerSlam 2023. Considering it will be the go-home show, we can expect the company to elevate excitement a day before The Biggest Party of Summer.

WWE smartly booked a grudge match between Sheamus and LA Knight for SmackDown this week after their confrontation backstage. This will attract eyeballs, owing to the latter's popularity. If the finish is significant, we can expect fans to stick around for SummerSlam too.

On that note, let's look at four finishes for LA Knight vs. Sheamus on WWE SmackDown.

#4. LA Knight pins Sheamus clean on WWE SmackDown to build momentum

The "YEAH" Movement is running in full force as Knight's popularity soars through the roof. However, his booking has been underwhelming recently, but all hope isn't lost.

The rehabilitation program could start on the blue brand when he defeats Sheamus, a first-ballot future Hall of Famer, to gain momentum heading into SummerSlam 2023.

A clean win over the veteran would instantly make him the favorite to win the Slim Jim Battle Royal at The Biggest Party of Summer.

#3. LA Knight vs. Sheamus ends in a double count-out

Considering the caliber and quality of the two superstars, WWE could be hesitant to book a decisive finish. This could lead the company to revert to its long-standing tradition of booking half-baked conclusions or non-finishes.

The action could spill to the outside of the ring, where both men would tear each other apart. Amid all the chaos, they may lose sight of the referee's count, rendering a double count-out with no decisive winner.

The benefit is that neither man looks weak coming out of their bout on WWE SmackDown.

#2. A massive pre-SummerSlam brawl breaks out mid-way during the match

The primary incentive for booking LA Knight vs. Sheamus for Friday was to hype the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal. Both men were among the first competitors to be announced for the battle royal, and their eagerness nearly caused a scuffle backstage.

However, other superstars also want to make a statement. This could lead to a massive pre-SummerSlam brawl where pure chaos descends on WWE SmackDown.

Expect the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, The Brawling Brutes, and possibly AJ Styles getting involved in the scuffle.

#1. Sheamus turns heel to defeat LA Knight

Although his stock rose after his face turn at Clash at The Castle 2022, Sheamus seems to have lost much steam. The Celtic Warrior has been on the receiving end of many losses, particularly against Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly.

A desperate Sheamus is looking for a change of fortunes, and a character change could temporarily restore some interest. The Irishman could use underhanded tactics to defeat Knight on WWE SmackDown.

Naturally, this would lead to a full-fledged program between the two following SummerSlam.

