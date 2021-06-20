Hell in a Cell 2021: 5 WWE Superstars who should have been booked for the pay-per-view – big mistake with current champions; unexpected pause in top feud?

The stage is set for this year’s edition of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The WWE Universe is looking forward to brutal meetings inside the monstrous cage. While the match card looks interesting, one can’t help but wonder if the event should have featured other important names, including some current champions.

Their presence could have helped in extending rivalries and drawing more attention towards less popular title feuds. Here, we will look at the top WWE Superstars who should have been booked for a match at Hell in a Cell 2021. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 & #4 Natalya and Tamina (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at Hell in a Cell)

Natalya and Tamina need good feuds for a notable title reign

This year’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view surprisingly has no tag team matches on the card. It is a missed opportunity as the reigning women’s tag team champions, Natalya and Tamina, could have benefitted highly from a match at the much-anticipated event. They won the tag team titles after WrestleMania but have barely been involved in a memorable feud in the last two months.

It's going to take a lot more then a photoshoot and a hashtag to take these titles from us. Your # suits you perfectly. Always looking to be given stuff, never looking to earn it, #sexymusclebarbies #WWERaw https://t.co/kObok4o8Ut — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 15, 2021

Their previous title defense can be credited to Alexa Bliss' shocking interferences that constantly compromised Shayna Baszler’s performance. Both Natalya and Tamina have worked hard to improve themselves inside the ring. WWE Hell in a Cell would have been the perfect place to showcase the transformation in their gimmicks after winning the titles.

Natalya and Tamina could have locked horns with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in a title match on the Hell in a Cell pre-show. This would have helped set the right tone for an exciting feud between the two teams. Writers must experiment with more names and new rivalries to avoid the women’s tag team division from going stagnant.

#3 Riddle (Single’s Match at Hell in a Cell)

Riddle and Xavier Wood would have delivered an epic match at Hell in a Cell

WWE Superstar Riddle is slowly rising to the top with the help of memorable performances each week. His recent alliance with Randy Orton on RAW has also helped him grow.

Over the last few weeks, Riddle has delivered great matches against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to accelerate the feud between The New Day and RK-Bro.

An intense Single’s match between Riddle and Xavier Woods at Hell in a Cell could have been a great way to move this rivalry forward. They have locked horns in impressive in-ring bouts and could have easily replicated the same at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Both Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton could have been present at ringside. They share a long history, and they don't have to be present inside the ring to put up entertaining exchanges. Keeping Kingston at ringside would have also helped MVP’s claims about the New Day member missing big opportunities.

"Watching you celebrate at #KofiMania, I get goosebumps to this day talking about it. Seeing you with your sons in that ring, that's what triggered me to want to come back here because finally @WWE had a champion that I could relate to and be proud of!" - @The305MVP #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/AVNVHlNVsd — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021

#2 & #1 AJ Styles and Omos (WWE RAW Tag Team Champions)

WWE could have kept this match at Hell in a Cell

AJ Styles is arguably one of the best performers in the entire pro-wrestling industry. He became a WWE Grand Slam champion after winning the RAW Tag Team Championships alongside Omos at WrestleMania 37. Unfortunately, The Phenomenal One has been involved in very few good matches ever since.

Are we looking at the next #WWERaw Tag Team Champions? pic.twitter.com/dcHaNzfx7g — WWE UK (@WWEUK) June 8, 2021

Earlier this month, The Viking Raiders won a Tag Team Battle Royale on RAW to become the #1 contenders for the tag team titles. Last week, they teamed up with Drew McIntyre to take on Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos. Both the tag teams looked great while brawling throughout this match. They could have easily delivered a good match at Hell in a Cell.

Styles is a very entertaining heel, and he can help elevate the entire RAW Tag Team division. However, he needs more time on the screen, especially during big pay-per-views like Hell in a Cell. A potential title defense could have sent a strong message to the rest of the roster on behalf of the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Would you have liked to see any of these WWE Superstars in action at Hell in a Cell 2021? Let us know in the comment section below!

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Arjun