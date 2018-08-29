Hell In A Cell 2018: 3 possible ways to end AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe

AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe

Recently, it was announced that Samoa Joe and AJ Styles will collide once again at the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

Both wrestlers were in a feud from last month and till now, their rivalry has become very personal. In SummerSlam, Styles disqualified himself from the match after Joe said to his family that he can become their "New Daddy".

Styles lost his cool and attacked Joe with a few chair shots causing himself to lose the match in a DQ.

Their rivalry didn't end there and in the next episode of SmackDown, Samoa Joe once again attacked the champion.

Now they are scheduled to face each other at WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. Let's take a look at 3 possible ways to end this match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

#3 Samoa Joe wins it clean

This could be Joe's moment

There were rumours that Samoa Joe was originally booked to defeat AJ Styles in the SummerSlam and the plans were changed at the very last moment.

Both wrestlers crossed each other's path during their TNA career and the same is happening in the WWE but in front of a large audience.

In the past, Samoa Joe defeated many top guys of the company and this time he can defeat Styles clean.

He is a very talented wrestler and the WWE Championship can bring him to the main event scene which will make him more popular than before.

