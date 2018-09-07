Hell In A Cell 2018: 3 possible outcomes of Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

The Shield have recently reunited to take out Strowman.

Braun Strowman will challenge Roman Reigns for his newly won WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The 'Monster Among Men' decided to cash in his Money in the Contract inside the Hell in a Cell structure so that he could keep The Shield after their recent reunion to prevent Strowman from winning the Universal Championship the night after Summerslam.

Strowman and Reigns are easily two of the biggest stars in the WWE today but at Hell in a Cell only one of them can have their hand raised. The shadow of The Shield will also be present throughout the match as the Hell in a Cell structure is no guarantee that they cannot get involved in the match.

There are a lot of interesting ways that the WWE can book this match. Let us take a look at 3 shocking endings to the Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell.

#3. Roman Reigns wins with the help of Paul Heyman!

Reigns might join forces with his former adversary.

Paul Heyman has been absent from WWE television since Brock Lesnar's lost his Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at Summerslam. But the former ECW owner could make a shocking return at Hell in a Cell by aligning himself with the guy who defeated his former client.

Rumours of a Reigns-Heyman tandem have been doing the rounds for a long time and this might be the perfect opportunity to make the union happen. Paul Heyman is too great of a talent to sit at home waiting for Brock Lesnar to return. On the other hand, Reigns could do with somebody who could take over his mic duties. Paul Heyman fits the bill perfectly.

The addition of Paul Heyman would also add a new layer to The Shield. The group suffers at times from the lack of a manager. Heyman would be perfect in that role and could transform the group into a modern-day version of the 'Four Horsemen'.

