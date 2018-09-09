Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hell in a Cell 2018: 3 heel turns that could happen

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.35K   //    09 Sep 2018, 07:05 IST

Dean
Dean Ambrose might be about to turn to the dark side.

We are less than two weeks away from Hell in a Cell and the WWE has managed to build up a lot of momentum heading into the event. The pay-per-view will feature a number of high profile matches and will act as the culmination point of a few heated rivalries as well.

With highly anticipated matches like Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman, AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe, Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch already announced for the show, no WWE fan will want to miss the event.

And with tensions already so high, the WWE could use this opportunity to shake up the landscape of the company by adding a shocking heel turn to Hell in a Cell. When done properly, nothing in wrestling can shock the fans more than a heel turn by one of their beloved heroes.

Let's take a look at 3 heel turns that could happen at Hell in a Cell.

#3 Big E

En
Hell in a Cell could spell the end of New Day.

Here's an interesting fact that you have most probably forgotten over the years: Big E was the second ever NXT Champion in history. Yet after seeing him as a Tag Team specialist for so many years, this information has been effectively erased from our memories.

Once upon a time, Big E was considered as a future WWE Champion. But since the formation of New Day in 2014, he has been a constant fixture in the comedic tag team famous for their theatrics.

And while New Day has managed to save the floundering career of Xavier Woods and solidify Kofi Kingston as a future Hall of Famer, one could argue that the group has been detrimental to the development of Big E. For months now, rumors of a huge push for Big E have been doing the rounds but nothing has materialized as of yet.

But all that could change at Hell in a Cell, if the New Day end up losing their titles and then Big E attacks his partners out of rage. That is the only way for Big E to receive a singles push in the WWE.

