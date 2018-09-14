Hell in a Cell 2018: 5 fascinating possibilities

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 859 // 14 Sep 2018, 14:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Some of these rumours are quite interesting.

They say that one should take spoilers, rumours and reports from the dirt sheets with a grain of salt, as some of the times, well let's be honest here, most of the time these hot news pieces are not that accurate. But it doesn't stop us pro wrestling fans from analyzing the content of these things and try and piece together what might be factual and what might be utter nonsense.

But today let's discuss the hottest rpossibilities that have been circulating around WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, as for what its worth some of these reports are quite interesting. So here are some of the best rumours surrounding the pay-per-view.

#1 Nia Jax returns

Jax could be making a return at the event.

Just before taking time off to deal with an apparent leg injury, Nia Jax was embroiled in the Raw Women's Title picture, as she took on Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank in a pretty spectacular match. But ever since she lost her title to an Alexa Bliss' cash in, WWE has made no mention of Jax.

But rumors indicate that Jax could be making a return to the company at Hell in a Cell to interfere in the Women's Title match between now champion Ronda Rousey and number one contender Alexa Bliss. This rumor could seem plausible depending on Jax's physical conditioning, and if WWE does bring her back at the pay-per-view, it should be as a heel, because the Raw women's division is really lacking one right now.

