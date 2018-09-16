Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hell in a Cell 2018 : 5 possible endings for AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe

Prakash Chandraker
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.28K   //    16 Sep 2018, 04:26 IST

What could be in stores for AJ at HIAC
What could be in store for AJ at HIAC

AJ Styles has been on his 2nd reign as the WWE Champion for almost 10 months. He has defended the title successfully against the likes of Jinder Mahal, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rusev. However, his greatest challenge came in the form of Samoa Joe when Smackdown Live's GM Paige made their match and Joe ambushed Styles from behind.

AJ Styles vs Joe at Summerslam ended in a disqualification victory for Joe when AJ lost his temper. Joe was granted a rematch at Hell in a Cell.

Since then, Joe has been at his best with his promos and has made the feud personal by including AJ's wife and daughter into the mix.

In this article, we are going through 5 possible endings for Styles vs Joe at Hell in a Cell.


#5 Joe wins clean

Joe can be the last man standing
Joe can be the last man standing

Lets get the most clamored one out of the way first. After a disqualification win at Summerslam, Joe has been carrying the build up for the match with some excellent mic work. Its high time that Joe finally wins a title on the main roster.

Styles vs Joe has the potential to be the show-stealing match of the night. A title change with Joe winning clean would just be the icing on the cake.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 AJ Styles Samoa Joe
Prakash Chandraker
CONTRIBUTOR
3 possible outcomes of Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles at Hell in...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Samoa Joe should win the WWE Championship...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 possible shocks that could happen
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Samoa Joe should become WWE Champion at WWE Hell...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons Samoa Joe should become WWE Champion at Hell in...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match on...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Speculating Results for 4 Matches
RELATED STORY
Picking Possible Winners At Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 8 last-minute predictions
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE could legitimately surprise us at Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us