Hell in a Cell 2018 : 5 possible endings for AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe

Prakash Chandraker FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.28K // 16 Sep 2018, 04:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What could be in store for AJ at HIAC

AJ Styles has been on his 2nd reign as the WWE Champion for almost 10 months. He has defended the title successfully against the likes of Jinder Mahal, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rusev. However, his greatest challenge came in the form of Samoa Joe when Smackdown Live's GM Paige made their match and Joe ambushed Styles from behind.

AJ Styles vs Joe at Summerslam ended in a disqualification victory for Joe when AJ lost his temper. Joe was granted a rematch at Hell in a Cell.

Since then, Joe has been at his best with his promos and has made the feud personal by including AJ's wife and daughter into the mix.

In this article, we are going through 5 possible endings for Styles vs Joe at Hell in a Cell.

#5 Joe wins clean

Joe can be the last man standing

Lets get the most clamored one out of the way first. After a disqualification win at Summerslam, Joe has been carrying the build up for the match with some excellent mic work. Its high time that Joe finally wins a title on the main roster.

Styles vs Joe has the potential to be the show-stealing match of the night. A title change with Joe winning clean would just be the icing on the cake.

1 / 3 NEXT