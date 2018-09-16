Hell in a Cell 2018 : 5 possible endings for AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe
AJ Styles has been on his 2nd reign as the WWE Champion for almost 10 months. He has defended the title successfully against the likes of Jinder Mahal, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rusev. However, his greatest challenge came in the form of Samoa Joe when Smackdown Live's GM Paige made their match and Joe ambushed Styles from behind.
AJ Styles vs Joe at Summerslam ended in a disqualification victory for Joe when AJ lost his temper. Joe was granted a rematch at Hell in a Cell.
Since then, Joe has been at his best with his promos and has made the feud personal by including AJ's wife and daughter into the mix.
In this article, we are going through 5 possible endings for Styles vs Joe at Hell in a Cell.
#5 Joe wins clean
Lets get the most clamored one out of the way first. After a disqualification win at Summerslam, Joe has been carrying the build up for the match with some excellent mic work. Its high time that Joe finally wins a title on the main roster.
Styles vs Joe has the potential to be the show-stealing match of the night. A title change with Joe winning clean would just be the icing on the cake.