Hell in a Cell 2018: Report Card

Brock Lesnar returned at Hell in a Cell.

Hell in a Cell 2018 took place yesterday night on September 16, 2018. It featured New Day vs Rusev Day, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton inside Hell in a Cell, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs the Shield, AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs The Miz & Maryse, Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss, & Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman inside Hell in a Cell.

Kickoff Show SD Tag Team Titles: New Day vs Rusev Day

Result: The New Day defeated Rusev Day via pinfall with Trouble in Paradise.

Grade: B+

Analysis: This was one of WWE's better kickoff show matches. While some might say that it was rushed, it's fast-paced nature worked really well. Neither team had control for a long period of time as this match was extremely back and forth. Even though this match was really predictable, it seemed like Rusev Day really could get the win. This match was full of highlights and they really had the crowd in the palm of their hands. It was the overzealousness of Aiden English that cost them this match. This is really interesting because either of these 2 superstars could turn on one another. Rusev could blame Aiden English for the loss because he was the one who took the pin while Aiden English can blame Rusev because he wasn't there for Rusev like Aiden English had been for the last few weeks. This was a really good match that continued to display how excellent Smackdown Tag Team division has been over the last 2 years.

