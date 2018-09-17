Hell In A Cell 2018: Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton, winners, video highlights and analysis

Entering his first Hell In A Cell match, Hardy started on the offense, launching himself at the Viper, but it was all for naught, as Orton quickly took advantage, propelling Hardy into to cell wall. Hardy would retaliate in kind, bouncing Orton's face off the chain-link wall.

The Charismatic Enigma did not waste time taking this to the next level, grabbing a table, and later a ladder in the opening minutes of the match.

The Viper was quick to regain offense, blasting Hardy with a steel chair on the spine.

Returning to the ring, Hardy was the first to get a two-count, but was countered when he tried to follow up with a Swanton Bomb, but was on the receiving end of a superplex.

A Whisper-In-The-Wind also got Hardy a two-count, but Orton regained control, sandwiching the Carolina-native inside a ladder, but was unable to get the pin.

Returning to his initial strategy, Orton assaulted Hardy with a chair, targetting the injured mid-section of the Charismatic Enigma.

The Viper continued added insult (and injury) to injury, whipping Hardy with his own studded belt, before crushing Hardy with another ladder.

Feeding off the crowd, Hardy was able to launch a comeback, with a drop-kick to Orton, despite his injured mid-section.

Orton regained the lead with a scoop-slam, before slithering out of the ring to acquire a screwdriver.

Tugging at Hardy's Ear Lobe, Orton would use the screwdriver as a lever, twisting Hardy's ear, leaving the former US Champion in agony.

This unique assault, however, only seemed to ignite a fire in Hardy, who quickly regained the advantage with a steel chair, and using the belt which left visual wounds on the back and leg of the Viper.

Hardy was able to hit Orton with the Twist of Fate, though Randy was able to kick out of a Swanton Bomb through a chair.

With what little strength he had left, Hardy was able to assemble a menagerie of weapons, including a table and two ladders.

Though this clearly wasn't enough for the Charismatic Enigma, who tried to swing using the cell roof, but could not hold on, crashing to the table below.

Whilst the referee wanted to call the match there, Orton would refuse, demanding the ref count the pinfall, leaving Orton the victor, and Hardy, stretchered to the back.

Result: Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy.