Hell In A Cell 2018: Predicting the match order and the winners

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.11K // 13 Sep 2018, 15:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The card looks promising.

Hell In A Cell is this Sunday, you probably might not have figured it out considering the limited build-up WWE is giving the event on Monday Night Raw. Only three matches from the red brand have been announced for Sunday thus far, we could still see some late additions to the card. Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley seem to be beginning a feud, just a week after KO "quit" WWE. Also, acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin could hamper The Shield further by forcing Seth Rollins to defend his Intercontinental Championship before his and Dean Ambrose's scheduled tag title match.

Without regarding the scope of adding more matches, eight matches have been announced for Hell In A Cell. While the Raw side is heavy on promoting three events at once, Smackdown has had smooth sailing and has promoted the pay-per-view well. Even though there have been some questionable decisions regarding the Cell matches, it has been a pretty enjoyable build for the blue brand. Some of the matches on the card look exciting, with a high level of anticipation.

Predicting the order of matches is always a fun but very difficult thing to do, as you never know what WWE has in store for us. There may be some card placements that would be understood later on. However, there are a few things WWE must do to make sure that all matches are as effective as they can be. They must do a good job in separating the Cell matches and keeping the event fresh, enjoyable and well-balanced at all times. The tools are there for a successful pay-per-view, it is up to WWE to utilize them correctly.

Here are the predictions for the likely order of matches, and the winners of them, on Sunday.

#1 Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan vs The Miz and Maryse (Mixed Tag Team Match)

A fun way to continue this rivalry.

This match is likely to open the show. While one would assume that the pay-per-view should begin with a Cell match, it must be noted that there are only two of them as of right now and none of them would really feel like an opener, we will get to that. The mixed tag team match would be a smart way to begin things because it is a hot feud, currently holding the most TV time on Tuesday nights. Also, the opening pop of Daniel Bryan's music is always a great way to kick things off. The inclusion of Miz and Bryan's wives keeps things fresh and personal, as Brie Bella and Maryse going at it also marks a sequel to the heel couple's feud with John Cena and Nikki Bella.

This match is not the end of the current installment of the Miz vs Daniel Bryan feud, as a match between the pair has been announced for Super Showdown. That match is a number one contender's match, which means that the feud will end, temporarily, in Melbourne. The Miz already has a victory over the former Smackdown general manager, so it is only logical to expect Bryan and Brie to pick up the victory to pop the crowd at the start of the show. The best part is that The Miz does not even have to be pinned, giving this story some further depth for the future.

Prediction: Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella win after Brie defeats Maryse

1 / 8 NEXT