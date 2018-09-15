Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hell in a Cell 2018: Predicting the match order

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
4.09K   //    15 Sep 2018, 20:17 IST

Hell in a Cell 2018 poster
It's still hard to get over how lame this poster is.

Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay per view has eight matches scheduled, which seems short compared to what we've been seeing recently. The card is strong, but the ordering of the matches will be crucial in helping fans to avoid burnout.

Based on how the company sees the performers and current trends, it's possible to get a gauge of how the matches will be ordered on Sunday night. Let's take a look at how things should go.

#1 The New Day vs. Rusev Day (kickoff)

New Day vs. Rsuev Day
Should be a fun kickoff.

This has already been announced for the kickoff show and it should be a great way to amp up the excitement before the main show starts. The New Day always delivers in a tag team title defense and Rusev Day is a reliable, fun act that should get the audience invested in the outcome.

The result will be predictable, especially since the match between the New Day and Bar has already been announced for Australia next month, but the match will definitely make the kickoff show worth watching.

#2 Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy Hell in a Cell
Why is this a cell match?

Hell in a Cell is an event that usually starts the main card with its namesake match, which puts Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton in that spot, even though both the WWE and SmackDown Women's Championship matches feel more deserving to be in the sadistic structure.

Nevertheless, this should make for a memorable event to begin the festivities. We're guaranteed to see at least one wild Jeff Hardy spot, and Randy Orton's new attitude is tailor-made for this kind of match.

This should amp the crowd up enough to get them excited for the rest of the night.

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
