Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hell in a Cell 2018 Predictions

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.58K   //    16 Sep 2018, 09:44 IST

Image result for hell in a cell 2018

Hell in a Cell will take place this Sunday on September 16, 2018.While some matches such as Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss and New Day vs Rusev Day are predictable, other matches such as Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe aren't.

#8 SD Tag Team Titles: New Day vs Rusev Day (Kickoff Show)

<p>

Rusev Day won a tournament to become #1 Contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. They have undergone a Cinderella story that they want to end with a SmackDown Tag Team Title victory over the New Day.

However, the New Day have only just won the tag team championships and will probably have a pretty long title reign. The New Day vs the Bar has already been announced for the WWE Super Showdown as well.

It is likely that Rusev Day will break up soon with one of the 2 superstars turning heel. Therefore, New Day will probably take advantage of some miscommunication between Rusev Day and get the win.

Final Prediction: The New Day retain their titles.


1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 The Shield New Day AJ Styles Samoa Joe
blake sexton
ANALYST
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match on...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Full Match-Card Predictions &...
RELATED STORY
Result Predictions for Hell in a Cell, three potential...
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018: Ranking each match by its probable...
RELATED STORY
Hell In A Cell 2018: Predicting the match order and the...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 8 last-minute predictions
RELATED STORY
10 Booking steps for WWE Hell In A Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match at the...
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018: Predicting the match order
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Fans would love to see at Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us