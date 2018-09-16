Hell in a Cell 2018 Predictions

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.58K // 16 Sep 2018, 09:44 IST

Hell in a Cell will take place this Sunday on September 16, 2018.While some matches such as Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss and New Day vs Rusev Day are predictable, other matches such as Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe aren't.

#8 SD Tag Team Titles: New Day vs Rusev Day (Kickoff Show)

Rusev Day won a tournament to become #1 Contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. They have undergone a Cinderella story that they want to end with a SmackDown Tag Team Title victory over the New Day.

However, the New Day have only just won the tag team championships and will probably have a pretty long title reign. The New Day vs the Bar has already been announced for the WWE Super Showdown as well.

It is likely that Rusev Day will break up soon with one of the 2 superstars turning heel. Therefore, New Day will probably take advantage of some miscommunication between Rusev Day and get the win.

Final Prediction: The New Day retain their titles.

