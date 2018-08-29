Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hell in a Cell 2018: Predicting the results for every single match

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Preview
2.15K   //    29 Aug 2018, 10:27 IST

Brau
Braun Strowman will cash in his Money in the Bank at Hell in a Cell

The WWE will be hosting its annual Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on September 16th and it is shaping up to be a pretty exciting card. Hell in a Cell has always been considered as the structure that serves as the culmination of heated rivalries. But this year it might just mark the beginning of a number feuds that will dominate WWE for the rest of the year.

A lot of high profile matches have already announced for the event. Let us predict how these matches will turn out at Hell in a Cell.

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs The Miz & Maryse

The
The two real-life couples will team up at Hell in a Cell

Prediction: Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella win via pinfall.

The Miz and Maryse winning will make sense for this storyline in the long term. But it does not feel like that is the direction that the WWE is going in.

It is hard to imagine what Bryan will gain out a mixed tag team win over The Miz considering how heated their rivalry is. On the other hand, another loss to him will only add fuel to this angle.

But after Brie and Maryse's involvement in the storyline, you can be almost sure that the good guys are going to come out on top at Hell in a Cell. That is the generic booking that the WWE goes with whenever two couples are involved in a high profile match.



1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Hell in a Cell Roman Reigns Ronda Rousey WWE Network WWE Results SK WWE Exclusive
Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: Predicting Each And Every Match
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Predicting the match card...
RELATED STORY
5 matches that should take place inside Hell in a Cell at...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hell in a Cell Venue Spoils Four More Matches...
RELATED STORY
3 matches that can happen at Hell in A Cell
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Finishes For Reigns vs. Strowman At Hell In A...
RELATED STORY
3 of the greatest WWE stars who haven't competed inside...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Hell in A Cell Matches Of All Time
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Braun Strowman will cash in the MITB...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns Announced For...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us