Hell in a Cell 2018: Predicting the results for every single match

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 2.15K // 29 Aug 2018, 10:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman will cash in his Money in the Bank at Hell in a Cell

The WWE will be hosting its annual Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on September 16th and it is shaping up to be a pretty exciting card. Hell in a Cell has always been considered as the structure that serves as the culmination of heated rivalries. But this year it might just mark the beginning of a number feuds that will dominate WWE for the rest of the year.

A lot of high profile matches have already announced for the event. Let us predict how these matches will turn out at Hell in a Cell.

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs The Miz & Maryse

The two real-life couples will team up at Hell in a Cell

Prediction: Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella win via pinfall.

The Miz and Maryse winning will make sense for this storyline in the long term. But it does not feel like that is the direction that the WWE is going in.

It is hard to imagine what Bryan will gain out a mixed tag team win over The Miz considering how heated their rivalry is. On the other hand, another loss to him will only add fuel to this angle.

But after Brie and Maryse's involvement in the storyline, you can be almost sure that the good guys are going to come out on top at Hell in a Cell. That is the generic booking that the WWE goes with whenever two couples are involved in a high profile match.

1 / 4 NEXT