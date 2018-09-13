Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match at the pay-per-view

Will all members of The Shield leave Hell in a Cell with Championship Gold?

WWE's annual Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is just weeks away and it promises to be an exciting night of wrestling. Both Raw and SmackDown have been on fire these past few weeks and have a number of intriguing matches going into the event.

After almost a year of having the bland Brock Lesnar as the top guy of the company, the WWE finally have a new champion in the form of Roman Reigns. But his newly won title is already in danger as the 'Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman will be cashing in his Money in the Bank contract in a Hell in a Cell match.

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe have been embroiled in a deeply personal rivalry over the past few months, with Joe calling out Styles' family on multiple occasions. Will the WWE Champion be able to keep his composure when he finally faces his longtime rival? Or will Joe take advantage of the mind games and win his first WWE Championship?

The longstanding friendship between Becky Lynch and Charlotte came to an abrupt end when Lynch attacked Charlotte after seeing her Championship hopes go up in smoke at previous month's Summerslam. Now the friends-turned-foes will face off at Hell in a Cell for Charlotte's SmackDown Women's Championship.

With less than two weeks to go before Hell in a Cell, let us predict how the matches will turn out at the event.

#8. Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs The Miz and Maryse

The two real-life couples will face off at Hell in a Cell.

At one point of time it seemed like this would be a one-off match from Brie Bella. But now that it is clear that she intends to return to wrestling full time, this could drastically impact the result of this match.

If this was a one time appearance from Brie, it would have made sense for her and Bryan to get the win. But now the WWE might look to prolong this feud between The Miz and Bryan by handing him a second consecutive loss at the hands of The Miz.

Prediction: The MIz and Maryse def. Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella.

