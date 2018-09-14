Hell in a Cell 2018: Ranking each match by its probable quality

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.12K // 14 Sep 2018, 03:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Awful poster, promising card.

Hell in a Cell may be a C level pay per view event on the WWE calendar, but the company has seemingly stumbled into what looks like a great card for Sunday's show. For the Raw brand especially, it's a welcome development. With little bad on the card and a whole lot of good, it's definitely a show worth checking out. If the event is booked properly, Hell in a Cell could be one of the best main roster shows of 2018.

Eight matches have thus far been announced. We'll now look at the prospects of each one.

#8 Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Dragged down.

Daniel Bryan and The Miz are very good professional wrestlers on their worst days. Their wives are much, much worse than that. This is ultimately what makes this match feel like a chore rather than something fans should spend time getting excited about.

Bryan and Miz will undoubtedly do most of the legwork in this contest, but at some point, their wives will get involved, and when that time comes, the quality of the match will dip dramatically. The less time Brie Bella and Maryse spend in the ring, the better. Hopefully, the match is appropriately short as well.

It's a microcosm that mirrors the feud between Daniel Bryan and The Miz in general. The involvement of Brie Bella and Maryse after SummerSlam has cooled the story off by a substantial margin. Now it already feels like Bryan and Miz need a break from each other, even when fans were beforehand eagerly anticipating a match between them for two years. With a faceoff at Super-Showdown, an immediate pause in the rivalry is unlikely, but hopefully, their wives will be gone from the angle after Sunday.

1 / 8 NEXT