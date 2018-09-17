Hell In A Cell 2018: Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman, Universal Championship match, winners, video highlights and analysis

Hell in a Cell closes with the Hell in a Cell Universal Championship match

This was the anticipated battle of Goliath Vs. Goliath as 'The Big Dog' took on 'The Monster Among Men' inside a Hell in a Cell structure for the WWE Universal Title with Mick Foley as special guest referee. And what a match it was!

These two have had a storied rivalry, competing in a Steel Cage Match, an Ambulance Match and a Last Man Standing Match and now they met inside the 'Devils Playground' for Hell in a Cell!

Foley is out first and he made his way into the steel structure that he infamously competed inside of during one of the most memorable and iconic matches in WWE history against the Undertaker

Next out is challenger, 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman who is the third man to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase in advance. Strowman cuts a towering figure inside the red Hell in the Cell structure!

It's always interesting to see how a live crowd reacts to Roman Reigns but for Hell in a Cell he received a huge reaction when he was the next man out. He looks confident as he marches towards a prowling Strowman inside the cell.

Strowman snatches the Universal Title and gets in Roman's faces during the ring introductions. Roman smacks him and the match starts with the two man exchanging huge right-hands

Reigns is the first man in the match to taste the steel of the Hell in a Cell when the 'Monster Among Men' gets the early advantage with his raw strength and power, launching Reigns into the steel cage and ring-posts several times. Strowman roars that Roman's 'boys' can't get in to help him.

Reigns rallied and got some distance, running the ropes to build up speed before launching himself at Strowman and knocking Strowman out of the ring. Strowman fought right back with a huge Shoulder Tackle into the cell. Strowman followed that up by bouncing Reigns into the steel steps several times.

Strowman went to use the ring steps as a weapon but Reigns hit two huge Drive Bys to rock Strowman but got caught attempting a third and Choke Slammed onto the ring apron. Strowman searched for a weapon but Reigns beat him to the punch and hit him with repeated Kendo stick shots.

Reigns uses the advantage to hit Strowman with several chair shots but eventually Strowman caught the chair mid-strike. Strowman went for a Spear but Reigns dodged and Strowman clattered the ring post. Reigns then planted Strowman with a DDT and attempted a pin, but Strowman kicked out with authority.

Roman Reigns followed the pin attempt with a Superman Punch, and another, and then Strowman caught and Choke Slammed Reigns again. Strowman went for the pin and maybe counted to three but Reigns kicked out. Strowman and Foley but eventually Reigns landed another Superman Punch to finally knock Strowman off his feet.

Reigns took advantage of Strowman being injured to get a table and put it in the ring. Strowman regained control of the match when Reigns attempted a running move on the outside, but inadvertently ran straight into Strowman wielding the steel steps. Strowman hit Reigns with the steps again and Foley almost counted three again before Reigns kicked out leading to more tense words between Strowman and Foley.

Braun Strowman used his finishing move the Running Powerslam but Reigns once again kicked out near the three count. The commentary mention that another official might have counted the three count and crowned a new champion.

The match shifted in Reigns favour when he managed to avoid being put through the table in the corner and instead ended up Spearing Strowman through the table. Reigns attempted the pin but Strowman kicked out.

Chaos ensued as Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre appeared from nowhere and then Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose followed soon after with all four of the men having a massive brawl on the outside.

Dolph Ziggler scales the cell and Seth Rollins chases him up to the top, McIntyre follows. Eventually all four men end up at the top with Ambrose unloading with a Kendo stick. Soon enough all four men are laid out.

Ziggler and Rollins end up perilously brawling on the side of the cell as they're trying to climb down. Naturally the pair do enough damage to each other for both of them to fall from the side and plough through the announce tables.

And then Brock Lesnar appeared and kicked the door of the cell off of its hinges and immediately attacked Foley, before using the destroyed table as a weapon to beat down Strowman and Reigns.

Brock Lesnar F5'd both men for good measure and then, along with his advocate Paul Heyman, left. A new official arrived and called for the bell as neither Strowman nor Reigns could continue as a result of Lesnar's assault

Result: No Contest

