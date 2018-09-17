Hell In A Cell 2018: Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss, RAW Women's Championship match, winners, video highlights and analysis

Ronda Rousey defended her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss

Ronda Rousey defended her Raw Women's Championship against former Champion Alexa Bliss, in what would be one of the toughest tests as Champion in WWE.

Alexa Bliss made her way to the ring first followed by Mickie James and Alicia Fox, before Ronda Rousey evened the odds when she came out followed by former Women's Champion Natalya.

Ronda Rousey quickly came out of the boxes with a headlock takedown, before she went for a unique pin attempt but luckily Bliss had the awareness to find her way out.

Bliss then pushed the Champion whilst she argued with the referee before Rousey followed up with a punch straight to the face. The former UFC Champion then looked to lock in the armbar early, but Mickie James and Alicia Fox played evidence at ringside.

Bliss went for a breather on the outside, but Rousey threw her back in and The Goddess inadvertently took her own friends out at ringside. Bliss was then dragged back into the match but gained the upperhand when she targetted the injured ribs from earlier this week on Raw.

Rousey went for a Samoan Drop but her ribs gave out and Bliss was then able to throw her to the mat and continue to work her mid-section. The Champion looked as though she was going for a superplex, but Bliss wriggled out and Bliss once again targetted those injured ribs before locking in another submission manoeuvre.

The Goddess then sent Rousey into the bottom turnbuckle before Mickie and Alicia got involved on the outside but paid for it, inside the ring Alexa and Rousey collided as both women went for a crossbody.

An inside cradle from Rousey secured another near fall, the UFC Champion was running on pure adrenaline when she lifted Bliss up for a variation of a powerbomb before she laid down a number of punches on Bliss's mid-section.

Rousey then delivered the Death Valley Driver before she locked in the armbar and forced The Goddess to tap.