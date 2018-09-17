Hell in a Cell 2018: Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch, Smackdown Championship match, winners, video highlights & analysis

Becky Lynch sacrificed her friendship in an attempt to reclaim the Smackdown Women's Championship

Becky Lynch destroyed her friendship with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam when the Queen pinned her for the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship. Tonight, the inaugural champion had a chance to reclaim her prize.

A gator roll at the beginning of the match allowed Charlotte to get the upper hand early, attempting to out-wrestle Becky. Eventually, Lynch escaped, and the two began a back and forth attempt to lock in their signature submission moves.

Lynch escaped a leg lock by the champion, and the two began to brawl. Charlotte attempted a shoulder thrust, hitting the turnbuckle, instead, allowing Becky to take over with a kick to the jaw.

Becky rolled Charlotte to the middle of the ring, damaging Charlotte's arm with a gruesome arm breaker. Becky continued to work Charlotte's arm and went for a Bexploder Suplex, but Charlotte fought out.

Charlotte took Becky to the ground, then landed on the back of her head with a knee drop. Becky rolled to the apron, only to be dropkicked off by Charlotte.

Back on the apron, Charlotte and Becky fought for supremacy until Becky dropped the Queen shoulder first. Becky went for the Disarm-Her, but Charlotte broke away, planting the Lass Kicker with a back suplex.

Charlotte chopped Becky repeatedly, but the challenger continued to attack her arm. A big boot from the champion gave her time to breathe, but her arm was hanging by a thread.

A missed moonsault gave Becky another chance to lock in an armbar, but Charlotte countered it into a sit out powerbomb, with the challenger kicking out at two.

Both women got to their feet and began brawling yet again, with Becky dropping Charlotte with a hammerlock reverse DDT. As Charlotte attempted to stir, Becky went for a dive from the top. Charlotte caught her, turning into a Boston Crab. Becky reached the ropes, then drove Charlotte headfirst into the turnbuckle, where she injured her arm further.

Becky finally locked in the Disarm-Her, but Charlotte escaped to the outside of the ring.

Charlotte rolled back inside and attempted a spear, but Becky turned it into a DDT, taking out the Queen, finally picking up the win.

Results: Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair via pinfall.

After the match, Charlotte attempted to mend the friendship, but Becky instead gloated, holding the title high before walking off.

With the Irish Lass Kicker back on top, what does this mean for the Smackdown Live women's roster? Tune in this week on Tuesday night to find out!

