WWE Rumour Mill: Hell in a Cell pay-per-view matches accidentally revealed for Roman Reigns and AJ Styles?

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Rumors
2.71K   //    03 Jul 2018, 01:21 IST

Hell in a Cell is set to take place at San Antonio on the 16th of September
What's the story?

A lot can change in WWE in a few days, let alone a couple of months. If local advertising is to be believed, however, WWE may have inadvertently revealed two of their matches for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

According to reports by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, local advertisements for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view show has Roman Reigns facing Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell, while AJ Styles and Samoa Joe square off in their own match.

In case you didn't know...

Currently, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Reigns and Lashley are set to face each other at Extreme Rules, with the winner possibly facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. 

Owens is said to be facing Strowman in a Steel Cage match at Extreme Rules, although WWE has not officially announced any of these matches yet. 

Owens faced Shane McMahon in last year's Hell in a Cell match and was able to pick up the win. 

Styles will defend his WWE Championship against Rusev at Extreme Rules although special stipulations for the match have not been announced. 

The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the local advertising for the Hell in a Cell show, which is set to take place at San Antonio on the 16th of September, revealed two matches for the event.

Reigns was advertised to face Owens, and Styles was advertised to take on Joe. While neither match was advertised to be inside the Hell in a Cell structure themselves, the stipulations could be added later. 

"...they are locally advertising for 9/16 in San Antonio, which is the Hell in a Cell PPV show, matches with Reigns vs. Owens and Styles vs. Joe."

The advertisements on such events are always subject to change. With SummerSlam and Extreme Rules yet to take place, the card could be changed.

What's next?

Extreme Rules is set to take place on the 15th of July and will see Roman Reigns possibly face Bobby Lashley, while Owens faced Strowman and AJ Styles is set to defend his WWE title against Rusev. 

You can see a clip from the Kevin Owens Shane McMahon Hell in a Cell match here:

What do you think of this latest rumour? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

Hell in a Cell Roman Reigns AJ Styles
