5 shocking things that could happen in Roman Reigns-Braun Strowman match

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.26K // 12 Sep 2018, 18:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will battle it out for the Universal title at Hell in a Cell

At Hell in a Cell, Roman Reigns will once again headline a PPV, but this time he will have the Universal Championship belt around his waist.

The match against Braun Strowman will be the first title defence of the Universal Championship at a PPV for Reigns. Reigns won the title off Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, ending The Beast's 504-day run as champ.

Reigns and Strowman have feuded since that match and The Monster Among Men will finally encash his Money in the Bank contract at the PPV.

In this article, let's take a look at 5 things that could shock fans in the match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#1 Brock Lesnar returns

Could we see Lesnar back in the WWE ring this Sunday?

WWE have still not confirmed if Brock Lesnar has quit the WWE, and Lesnar still has the re-match that he is contractually obliged to get. With reports suggesting that Lesnar is interested in short-term contracts with WWE and UFC, could he return at Hell in a Cell and demand his rematch?

Lesnar could come out after the match, take out Reigns and tell him that he wants his rematch. The Beast could then send Reigns a message by taking apart Strowman, putting him through a table and maybe even busting him open.

Most fans love Lesnar, but didn't like the way he held on to the title without defending it at all. A heel Lesnar who is destroying everyone in his path - and especially Reigns - will get a lot of cheers from the WWE Universe.

1 / 5 NEXT